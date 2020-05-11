Martha H. Watson of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. It was fitting that the Lord called her home on Mother's Day as she was regarded as a loving mother to so many. She was 82 years old.
Born in Franklin, VA on September 7, 1937, Mrs. Watson was the daughter of the late Herman Edward Harcum and Thelma Mae Rackley Harcum. Her loving husband, StevEd R. Watson preceded her in death on January 20, 1999.
She and her family moved to Denton in 1972 from Burkeville, VA. Mrs. Watson graduated from Wor-Wic Community College's Nursing Program She was a Nursing Supervisor for the State of Maryland and worked until the age of 70 taking care of the patients she dearly loved at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center in Cambridge, Maryland. A great wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she was a joy to be around with her sweet sassy sense of humor.
Mrs. Watson is survived by one son, StevEd R. Watson, II of Magnolia, DE; two daughters: Suzanne Watson of Denton and Stephanie Watson (Greg Alan Kenney, Sr.) of Accokeek, MD; and two grandchildren: Greg Alan Kenney, Jr. and Jesse Neal Forbes and one great grandchild, Aleksander James Forbes..
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the graveside service in Denton Cemetery will be private. Instead of flowers, Mrs. Watson would want everyone to take themselves out to dinner and don't forget dessert. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 11, 2020.