Martha H. Watson
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha H. Watson of Denton, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. It was fitting that the Lord called her home on Mother's Day as she was regarded as a loving mother to so many. She was 82 years old.



Born in Franklin, VA on September 7, 1937, Mrs. Watson was the daughter of the late Herman Edward Harcum and Thelma Mae Rackley Harcum. Her loving husband, StevEd R. Watson preceded her in death on January 20, 1999.

She and her family moved to Denton in 1972 from Burkeville, VA. Mrs. Watson graduated from Wor-Wic Community College's Nursing Program She was a Nursing Supervisor for the State of Maryland and worked until the age of 70 taking care of the patients she dearly loved at the Eastern Shore Hospital Center in Cambridge, Maryland. A great wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she was a joy to be around with her sweet sassy sense of humor.

Mrs. Watson is survived by one son, StevEd R. Watson, II of Magnolia, DE; two daughters: Suzanne Watson of Denton and Stephanie Watson (Greg Alan Kenney, Sr.) of Accokeek, MD; and two grandchildren: Greg Alan Kenney, Jr. and Jesse Neal Forbes and one great grandchild, Aleksander James Forbes..

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, the graveside service in Denton Cemetery will be private. Instead of flowers, Mrs. Watson would want everyone to take themselves out to dinner and don't forget dessert. To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street
Denton, MD 21629
(410) 479-2611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved