DENTON - Martin Eugene Collison Sr. of Denton, Md., passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Caroline Nursing Home in Denton. He was 93 years old.

Born within a mile of where he lived all of his life on Feb. 13, 1926, Mr. Collison was the son of the late John Martin Collison and Bertha Elizabeth Henry Collison. His wife, Gladys M. Collison, passed away on Sept. 28, 2005.

Mr. Collison was a Merchant Marine and then joined the U.S. Marines. He retired in 1986 from E.I. DuPont in Seaford, where he had been a mechanic. In 1962, he started Collie's Outboard Service, which he owned and operated until 1986. He was a founding member of the Choptank River Yacht Club in Denton, a member of Caroline American Legion Post 29 and was a Master Mason at Temple Lodge #128 A.F.&A.M. in Denton. He had been an avid boater, a great friend to all who knew him and a wonderful father and grandfather.

Mr. Collison is survived by two sons, Martin E. Collison Jr. (Zelie) of Greensboro, Md., and J. Patrick Collison (Christine) of Denton; three daughters, Elaine M. LeCompte (William) of Greensboro, Md., Donna Jean Wadkins (Richard) of Greenwood, Del., and Beverly A. Dyer (Pat) of Federalsburg, Md.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. As a child, he was predeceased by an infant sister, Susan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Moore Funeral Home P.A., located at 12 S. Second St. in Denton, where friends may call from 6 until 8 on Wednesday evening with a Masonic Memorial Service being held at 7 p.m.. The family will also greet friends one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. The interment will follow in Denton Cemetery.

If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to Denton Volunteer Fire Company, 400 Fifth Ave., Denton, MD 21629, or to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary