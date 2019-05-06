BIGLERVILLE, Pa. - Martin Eric Eason II died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home. He was 33.

Marty was born on May 29, 1985, in Easton, Md., to parents Tina L. Flowers and Martin E. Eason.

Marty was a professional wrestler and competed under the stage name Eric Chapel. He appeared on WWE and participated on TNA Impact Wrestling, 1CW Pro-Wrestling, MCW Pro-Wrestling and various pro wrestling organizations.

Marty enjoyed making people laugh and would never sugarcoat anything. He loved the outdoors, playing the guitar, Marvel Comics, Funko Pops and playing catch with his family.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 12 years, Danielle M. Eason; their children, Kevin T. Eason, Blake E. Eason and Harley G. Eason; parents, Tina L. Flowers and Martin E. Eason (Eva); siblings, Richard K. Bowser IV, Brandon D. Wilson, Tiffany M. Eason; nephews, Leland J. Bowser, Daniel C. A. and Jackson E. A. Durham; mother-in-law, Donna Kibler (David); father-in-law, Joe Kozakiewicz (Jeanne); and sister-in-law, Jessica M. Kozakiewicz.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Oasis Easton, 215 Goldsborough St, Easton, MD 21601. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marty's honor to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/take-action/give-a-gift/.

For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com. Published in The Star Democrat on May 5, 2019