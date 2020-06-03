Martin "Marty" E. Burton, 68, of Cambridge passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at UMSMC@Easton.
Born June 18, 1951 in Cambridge, he was a son of the late Rebecca Willey Burton and William "Jack" Ellsworth Burton. He attended the local schools and graduated from Cambridge High School with the Class of 1969. After schooling, Marty continued working with his father in the family businesses, Gypsy Hill Farms and Burt-Mill. He had managed the family's numerous rental properties in the Cambridge area. Marty inherited from his father his love for horses. He was an excellent horse trainer and loved harness racing. Among his favorites was "Best Mood and "Majestic Jackpot". Marty was a member of the Cloverleaf Standardbred Owner's Association and was well known up and down the east coast harness racing circuit.
The last number of years had been a struggle for Marty after a stroke left him partially disabled. Even though he wasn't able to do the many things he previously enjoyed he never lost his love for the outdoors and wildlife in whole. Throughout it all he maintained his humor and wit and always had that mischievous smile.
Surviving are his sons Brian E. Burton and wife Jennifer and Jason R. Burton; siblings Bride Burton Miller and Gregory Burton; grandchildren Jackson Bradley, Regan Bradley, Jillian Burton and Giselle Burton; nephews Shane Burton, Justin Burton, Lance Miller and niece Becky Callahan
Preceding him in death besides his parents is his brother-in-law Harold "Skip" Miller.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 beginning 11:00 am at Dorchester Memorial Park. Officiating will be his cousin Rev. M. Scott Conn.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Marty should be made to New Vocations, 292 S. Meadow Lane, Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A., Cambridge
Due to the ongoing regulations from our Governor, social distancing and wearing masks are required.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.