|
|
In Loving Memory of Martin J. Mullaney
August 4, 1934- December 16, 2019
Martin J. "Marty" Mullaney Sr., 85, of Cambridge, Md. passed away peacefully at his home and went home to Heaven on Monday December 16, 2019.
Marty was born on August 4, 1934 to Thomas and Catherine Mullaney in Cumberland, Md. He enjoyeda wonderful childhood in Cumberland and after graduating from LaSalle High School in Cumberland, Md. he attended Duquesne University on a basketball scholarship. He was drafted into the Army in 1954 and served in Korea for two years. He then attended Mount Saint Mary's College and studied History.
In October 1959 he married the love of his life, Kathleen Marie "Kathy" Carney of Cumberland, Md. They had three children together-Cammy, Marty and Ricky. He was a loving husband, a devoted father and granddad. Early in his career he worked for Met Life and in March 1963 he and his family moved to Cambridge, Md. where he worked in Life, Health, Property and Casualty Insurance. He started his own insurance agency, Mullaney Insurance Inc. in 1979. Marty and Kathy worked together every day until her death in January 1993. Their daughter, Cammy, joined them in 1991 and their son Marty joined them in 1997.
He was very involved in his Church St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners. He served on the Parish Council, the Finance Council and he was a Eucharistic Minister. He was on the Union Trust Advisory Board and he was a member of several clubs: , American Legion, Elks, Cambridge Country Club, Cambridge Yacht Club, and the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce, he was a Board member of the George B Todd Foundation.
He was a longtime member of the Cambridge Rotary Club where he served on the Board for many years which culminated in being President of the Club 1984-1985. He was the President of the Rotary Scholarship fund for many years. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and was awarded the Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award in December 2012.
He was a long time Board member and Finance Committee member and very involved with Delmarva Community Services.
Marty was always willing to give of his time and talent. He took up golf later in life and really enjoyed the sport and the friendships he made along the way.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Cammy and her husband Tom, his son Marty and his wife Jessica andtheir two sons Conor and Michael, and his son Rick and his wife Marie and their four children Sam, Zach, Katie and Josh. He is also survived by his brother Tom and his wife Shirley, his sister Rosemary and her husband Gene and his sister Kathy and her husband Joe, several nieces and nephews, many cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Kathy.
Pall Bearers will be his five grandsons- Conor, Michael, Sam, Zach and Josh Mullaney and his son-in-law Tom Tyson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners at 11AM. Friends will be received at the church an hour and a half before mass.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners, P.O. Box 218, Cambridge, MD 21613, Delmarva Community Services, 2450 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge, MD 21613, Cambridge Rotary Club, P.O. Box 703, Cambridge, MD 21613 or Coastal Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019