|
|
Marty Vivian Shorter died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 57.
He was born on November 11, 1962 in Cambridge, Maryland to the late Duke Edward Shorter and Oma Outlee Ewell.
Marty proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, where he retired after 22 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Jenkins Shorter; sons, Marty Shorter, Jr. and Quentin Shorter; daughters, Lakeisha Lawrence and Lateisha Lawrence; brothers, Willey R. Shorter (Adrienne), Rocky D. Shorter (Hoa T.) and Ernest M. Shorter (Debra); a sister, Debra Washington; sister-in-law, Toni Shorter; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Shorter.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11AM at Easton Church of God 1009 S. Washington St. Easton, MD 21601. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 18, 2019