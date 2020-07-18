1/
Mary Ann (Bradley) Winings
1936 - 2020
Mary Ann (Bradley) Winings passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at her home in Seaford, DE. She was 84.

She was born on March 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Erman James Bradley and Rona Mae (Brumbley) Bradley.

She attended Federalsburg High School and later went on to work for the Air Force Civil Service. She enjoyed taking care of cats for Homeless Cat Helpers, delivering Meals on Wheels, and volunteering at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Deena Eskridge (J.R.), and Lori Martin, granddaughter, Rheanna Morris, great-grandsons, Cobe Morris and Cade Morris, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Franklin Bradley, Jimmy Bradley, and Beatrice Nichols Holder.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD. Friends may call on the family from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service. Due to restrictions surrounding COVID-19, seating will be limited.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
