Dr. Mary Beck Maloney of Grasonville, MD died Monday January 6, 2020 at the Compass Regional Center in Chestertown, MD. She was 93.
She was born on December 12, 1926 in Pittsburg, PA the daughter of the late Harry and Gertrude Evans Beck.
She attended Trinity College and later Georgetown Medical School where she met and married Thomas G. Maloney. Together they opened a family medical practice in Hyattsville, MD which they operated for over 40 years. In 1997, they retired to the Eastern Shore where they had maintained a summer home since 1972.
Mary was a member of St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD and the Grasonville Senior Center.
She is survived by six children; Susan McNally, Daniel Maloney, Michael Maloney, Teresa Maloney, Christopher Maloney, and Kathleen Howard; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. Two sons, Thomas Maloney and Joseph Maloney predeceased her.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA in Chester, MD. Family and friends may visit from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM. Funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Interment will be held at 11:30AM on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville in Crownsville, MD.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to The Chester Wye Center, PO Box 96, Grasonville, MD 21638. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020