Mary Elizabeth Clark passed away on February 18, 2020 at Mallard Bay Nursing Home in Cambridge. MD. She was 93.
She was born on November 13, 1925 in Tilghman Island, MD, the daughter of the late Leo Donnelly and Louise Gardener Donnelly.
Mrs. Clark grew up in Easton. She enjoyed the water, playing golf and going to the beach.
She belonged to the Easton Elks Club, the Easton Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Oxford Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Ernest Colburn of Quantico, MD, daughter, Diane Towers of Preston, MD; grandchildren, Christina, Patricia, Gerald, Christopher, and Douglas, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth R. Colburn and Nelson Clark, granddaughter, Jennifer and siblings; Alice Fisher, Leo and William Donnelly.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. where friends may call one-hour prior from 10AM - 11 AM. Burial will be private.
Donations may be made in her honor to the Easton Volunteer Fire Dept., 315 Aurora Park Dr, Easton, MD 21601.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020