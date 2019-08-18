|
Mary Elaine Dukes Collins passed away at Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD on Friday, August 16, 2019 after a short battle with a rare brain infection.
Mary, was born May 1st 1943, the 5th of 7 children to Charles "Earl" and Agnes G. "Nacee" Douglas Dukes.
Mary was the 1960 Federalsburg Miss Fire Prevention and she loved to dance. She graduated from Federalsburg High School Class of 1961. She was employed at the former Caroline Poultry Company chicken plant in Federalsburg and Eastern Shore State Hospital in Cambridge.
She married Alan B. Collins on January 19th 1963. They settled in Hurlock, MD and had two daughters Debra "Debbie" Lynn and Deana Lynn Collins.
Mary's career job of 22 years was as a Teacher's Aide at Hurlock Primary and Hurlock Elementary School. She loved to bake and create and was famous for her cakes and cupcakes. She made wedding, birthday and special occasion cakes for 20 years.
She loved to rescue cats; Shadow, Domino, Charlie and her special needs cat "Poopsie." She also fostered and fed neighborhood feral cats.
Mary is survived by her husband Alan Collins of Hurlock and a daughter Debbie Collins of Preston, one sister, Martha "Marty" Smith and her husband Bob of Federalsburg, brother in law, James "Jimmy" Collins and his wife Doris of Seaford, DE, sisters in law; Nancy Jones and her husband Sonny of Hurlock, Doris Thomas and her husband Wilbur of East New Market and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Agnes Dukes, a daughter Deana Lynn Collins, her brothers, Charles "Pete" Dukes and James "Jim" Dukes, her sisters, Marie West, Esther Wheatley, and Lynn Trice and nephews, Vaughn Duberry and Michael Haggadorn.
Funeral services for her will be held at on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00-1:00. Interment and graveside services will follow at Unity-Washington Cemetery in Hurlock. Pallbearers will be family members.
Contributions may be made in her honor to Mid-Shore Angel Wings Fund 602 Dutchman's Lane Easton, MD 21601 or Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.
The family requests people wear casual attire. Everyone is invited to gather at Unity-Washington United Methodist Church's Fellowship hall following the services.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019