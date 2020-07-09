1/1
Mary Elizabeth Anderson
Mary Elizabeth Jenkins Anderson, better known as "Chickie," closed her eyes in eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Shore Health Systems of Easton. A walk-through viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Easton, MD., followed by a celebration of her life at 12:00 Noon. Services are via invitation only, and will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Funeral Home, P.A.
510 Washington Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
410-228-8220
