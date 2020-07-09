Mary Elizabeth Jenkins Anderson, better known as "Chickie," closed her eyes in eternal rest on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Shore Health Systems of Easton. A walk-through viewing will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Union Baptist Church in Easton, MD., followed by a celebration of her life at 12:00 Noon. Services are via invitation only, and will be streamed live at Facebook.com/henryfuneralhomepa
. Condolences may be sent to Henry Funeral Home, P.A., 510 Washington Street, Cambridge, Maryland 21613 or to www.henryfh.com
.