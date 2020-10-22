Mary Ellen Walke of St. Michaels, Maryland, passed on October 14, 2020. She was 82.
Mary Ellen was born on April 25, 1938 in Elmira, NY to the late Edward Carroll McDonald and Helen O'Hara McDonald. Mary Ellen was raised in Easton, PA. where she attended Easton Catholic High School. After which, she attended Immaculata College, graduating with a degree in Education in 1960. Following college, Mary Ellen taught 1st & 2nd grade at Centennial Joint School in Bucks County-Johnsville, PA until 1964. In 1962, Mary Ellen McDonald met William C. Walke Jr. of Baltimore, Maryland, and they married in July of 1964. Bill and Mary Ellen raised their three children in Hinsdale, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Their family frequently vacationed in Ocean City, Maryland. Retirement returned Mary Ellen to the East coast, when she and Bill moved to Saint Michaels in 1997. Mary Ellen experienced the world accompanying Bill to Korea, and Indonesia, as well as across the United States. Mary Ellen was active with the American Association of University Woman in Illinois. Mary Ellen became active with USO during her time Korea and continued upon her return to Illinois. However, most important to Mary Ellen was her PEO sisterhood which gave her an immediate family where ever she traveled. Over the last 25 years, Mary Ellen and Bill enjoyed their annual winter holiday in Naples at the Vanderbilt Beach Resort, enjoying friendships that have lasted through the years.
Mary Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Elizabeth Walke (Steve Grotbo), of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Emily Gallagher (Matthew) of Chicago, Illinois, and her grandchildren Charles and Margaret Gallagher.
She was preceded in death by her son, William C. Walke III; her husband William C. Walke, Jr., her parents, Edward C. McDonald and Helen McDonald, her sister Joan McGrath, and brother Eugene McDonald. Burial will be private at Church Hill Cemetery in Church Hill, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to St. Michael's Mission Church (https://ssppeaston.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities/MemorialDonation
).
For condolences and to sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
.