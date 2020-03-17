Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home
308 High Street
Cambridge, MD 21613
(410) 228-2616
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Trinity Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary F. "Sue" Murrell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary F. "Sue" Murrell Obituary
Mary "Sue" Murrell, 93, of Cambridge passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home.

Born August 17, 1926 in Crapo, Maryland, Sue was a daughter of the late Baldwin and Hazel Kirwan Foxwell. She attended the local schools and graduated from Crapo High.

On September 21, 1947, Sue married Milton "Jim" Murrell. Jim and Sue enjoyed traveling. They had toured most of the U.S. and Canada along with Hawaii. Together they had a passion for antiquing. A favorite pastime in later years was going out to dinner. Jim passed away Dec. 3, 2009 after 62 years of marriage.

For most of her working career Sue was an Administrative Secretary at the Eastern Shore State Hospital. After retirement she had volunteered at the DGH Auxiliary Robin Hood Shop. She was a member of White Haven United Methodist Church in Church Creek.

Surviving is her son Martin W. Murrell and his wife Patricia of Cambridge; a sister Nancy Robinson of Church Creek; grandchildren Matthew Murrell and Heather Murrell; great-grandchildren Alyssa Jones, Sadie Bishop and Blades Bishop; nephew Buddy Foxwell; a cousin Wendell Foxwell and her caregiver Renee James.

Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a son Eldon Thomas Murrell; brother Charles W. Foxwell, Sr. and sister Dorothy Foxwell Asplen.

A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 beginning 11 am at Old Trinity Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to the Dorchester General Hospital Robin Hood Shop, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, Maryland 21613

Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. To share online condolences visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -