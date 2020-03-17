|
|
Mary "Sue" Murrell, 93, of Cambridge passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home.
Born August 17, 1926 in Crapo, Maryland, Sue was a daughter of the late Baldwin and Hazel Kirwan Foxwell. She attended the local schools and graduated from Crapo High.
On September 21, 1947, Sue married Milton "Jim" Murrell. Jim and Sue enjoyed traveling. They had toured most of the U.S. and Canada along with Hawaii. Together they had a passion for antiquing. A favorite pastime in later years was going out to dinner. Jim passed away Dec. 3, 2009 after 62 years of marriage.
For most of her working career Sue was an Administrative Secretary at the Eastern Shore State Hospital. After retirement she had volunteered at the DGH Auxiliary Robin Hood Shop. She was a member of White Haven United Methodist Church in Church Creek.
Surviving is her son Martin W. Murrell and his wife Patricia of Cambridge; a sister Nancy Robinson of Church Creek; grandchildren Matthew Murrell and Heather Murrell; great-grandchildren Alyssa Jones, Sadie Bishop and Blades Bishop; nephew Buddy Foxwell; a cousin Wendell Foxwell and her caregiver Renee James.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and husband was a son Eldon Thomas Murrell; brother Charles W. Foxwell, Sr. and sister Dorothy Foxwell Asplen.
A graveside funeral service will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 beginning 11 am at Old Trinity Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Robert Kirkley officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations should be made to the Dorchester General Hospital Robin Hood Shop, P.O. Box 554, Cambridge, Maryland 21613
Arrangements entrusted to Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home, P.A. To share online condolences visit www.newcombcollins.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020