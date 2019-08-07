|
Mary Foster Antes Fike passed away on July 25, 2019 in Myrtle Beach, SC. She was 84.
She was born to Blanchard V. and Maurine F. Antes, October 25, 1934 in Canton, OH. She attended Avondale and Lehman (1952) schools in Canton, Dickinson College (her father's alma mater) in Carlisle, PA (1956) B.A. in English, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, (1959) in Baltimore, and North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND (1966) Master of Arts in Education.
Mary was employed in the nursing field at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, St. Luke in Fargo, ND and Minneapolis, MN, Grundy Center, IA, Mankato, MD and Dubuque, IA until 1976.
Baptized in the Methodist Church as a child, she joined the Church of the Brethren in Invester, IA, as an adult and transferred her membership to the Easton Church of the Brethren upon her marriage to Dale Fike, December 10, 1978.
She is survived by her husband Dale Fike, her brother Robert Antes, 77 of Florida, her stepson, David and his wife JoAnn and grandchildren, Garey and Chad. An older brother John Henry Antes, 83, predeceased Mary by just over 14 weeks.
Mary was active in the local church and also attended Annual Conference (where she met her future husband in 1978) and National Older Adult Conference and Holy Spirit Conference. She traveled to many church related and other events by motorcycle between 1987 and 2006. The traveling resulted in her being in some part of all the 48 contiguous states and two Canadian Provinces as a part of her travels. She was also an active member of the American Motorcyclist Association and the Christian Motorcyclist Association, becoming a charter member of the Chesapeake Christian Riders Chapter in 1995. In the recent past, she and her husband have participated in the annual "Rolling Thunder" events in Washington, DC.
Mary passed away after a short hospital stay in Myrtle Beach, SC, while she and Dale were visiting her sister-in-law after attending the annual conference in Greensboro, NC.
In the Christian community, Mary was considered a "prayer warrior". Her family, her church family, her community and acquaintances were on her mental prayer list whether they knew it or not. The list was extensive and was exercised on much more than a daily basis.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 AM at the Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison St., Easton, where friends may call one-hour prior from 10 - 11 AM. Burial will be at 2:30 PM at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Cordova.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 11, 2019