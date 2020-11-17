Mary Frances "Mannie" Dean, 88, of Wingate passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Wingate on July 22, 1932 and was a daughter of the late James H.G. Adams and Modia Reynolds Adams.
Mrs. Mannie graduated from Crapo High School class 1949. On February 17, 1968, she married F. O'Neal Dean, who passed away on January 11, 2006. She own and manage Dean Marine. Mrs. Mannie liked doing puzzles and word search. She was a member of Taylors Island United Methodist Church, Lakes - Straits Volunteer Fire Company and AARP.
She is survived by a daughter Cathy Donaldson of Hurlock, step son F.O. "Skip" Dean, Jr. of Washington State, a step daughter Elaine Pohl of Cambridge, four grandchildren Leigh-Anne Mills (Dave), Lauren Mills (Reggie), Angela Abbott, and Bryan Abbott (Kristen), six great grandchildren, a brother William Adams and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Dean is preceded in death by two sons Edward Mace Abbott, Jr., and Michael Waldo Pritchett, granddaughter Michelle Moxey, three brothers James Monroe Adams, Edgar Lee Adams and Wesley Adams and two sisters Gloria Belle Todd and Louella Ruark, a daughter Cherie Parry and a son in law Jeff Donaldson.
A walk through visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11 to 12 at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge, followed by a graveside service at 1pm at Dorchester Memorial Park with Rev. Michael LaClair officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of choice
. Face mask and social distancing is required. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.