Mary Gray Heiser passed away on April 29, 2019, at the age of 92. Born in Centreville, MD and raised in Goldsboro, MD, Mary was the daughter of Thomas and Catherine Gray.

She was a graduate of Greensboro Maryland High School and Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE, and lived in Wilmington most of her adult life. Mary retired in 1988 from Sun Oil Chemical Company after 26 years of service where she was executive assistant to the President and Corporate Assistant Secretary. In 2005, she moved to the Willow Valley Retirement community in Willow Street, PA.

Mary is survived by her nephew, Joseph R. Gray and his wife Mary, of Manchester, MD; and a niece, Jane Gray McClair and her husband Ron, of Honolulu, HI. She was predeceased by her son, Scott J. Heiser in 1993; her former husband, Samuel A. Heiser in 1991; and her brother, Thomas Gray Jr. in 2002.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 3, 11 a.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE 19720.

To send condolences, visit: www.mccreryandharra.com Published in The Star Democrat on May 1, 2019