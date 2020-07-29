Mary Hardin Getsinger passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) Getsinger, Mary is survived by her children: Rebecca Mulholland (Stephen) and J. Matthew Getsinger (Amanda); step-children: Richard Getsinger, Jr., Ann Carroll (Dennis), and James Getsinger; her 10 cherished grandchildren: Daniel, Kathleen, and Molly Getsinger, Brian and Kevin Carroll, Katherine and Charles Mulholland, and Grace, Jack, and Matthew Getsinger; and her brother Charles Hardin (Judy).
Mary was born on May 17, 1933 in Bardwell, KY, but grew up in primarily in Florida. After graduating from Miami Edison High School she left Florida for the great adventure of living and working in Washington, DC. After marrying Dick Getsinger in 1965, Mary left a successful career as an interior designer to be a stay-at-home mother to her children and step-children, and complete her B.A. in Art History at American University. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, step-mother, and grandmother, Mary was an accomplished artist whose works have been displayed and sold throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Mary is also known for her tireless volunteer work, particularly at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bethesda, MD, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Trappe, MD, and the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private, but those wishing to say farewell to Mary are invited to attend the burial immediately following the memorial service at White Marsh Cemetery, Manadier Road, Trappe, MD on Saturday, August 15th at 3:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street, Easton, Maryland 21601.
