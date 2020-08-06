In Loving Memory of



Mary Jane Eustace



Mary Jane Eustace, (nee Morris) of Bozman, MD/ Flourtown PA, passed away on July 24, 2020, after an 11 year battle with Left Frontal Temporal Dysfunction. She was 79.



Mary Jane was born to Daniel and Mary Morris on October 22, 1940. She enjoyed a happy childhood, growing up on Clapier Street in the Germantown section of Philadelphia surrounded by her three sisters and two brothers Daniel Morris, George Morris, Joan Anderson, Rita Keller, and Patricia Brady. She attended Saint Francis of Assisi and graduated from Little Flower High School in 1958.



Mary Jane married the love of her life Martin J. Eustace, Jr. 58 years ago on September 16, 1961. Together they raised their four children Mary Jane, Marty, Michele and Donna Marie starting in a one bedroom apartment in Germantown before moving to Oreland and then eventually to Flourtown. Upon becoming empty nesters Martin and Mary Jane retired to their dream home located in the small town of Bozman on the Eastern Shore of Maryland overlooking the waters of the Chesapeake.



Mary Jane created so many wonderful family memories whether it was the warmth one felt attending her family Christmas parties, the special birthdays she celebrated with her children, the loud laughter that could be heard at her 4th of July gatherings or the simple warmth of her smile with her blue eyes sparkling so brightly back at you.



Mary Jane, also known as Mom Mom, was the essence of what a grandmother should be, providing never ending love to her six grandchildren Kaitlyn Dahlia, Machaela Lily, Julia Grace, Ella Cathryn, Daniel Roy and Brianna Jolie.



She welcomed all of her children's significant others into the family with open arms including Marty's wife Jane whose love and support for Mary Jane and Martin is quite special.



Mary Jane enjoyed spending her time taking long walks with her husband Martin along the Wissahickon Creek bridle path, biking, gardening, cooking, creating beautiful counted cross stitch work for her grandchildren, quiet moments having tea with her mother and sisters, and of course watching her majestic sunsets over the Chesapeake.



She will always be remembered with each passing sunset.



She is survived by her husband, Martin J. Eustace Jr., their children Mary Jane Eustace, Martin J. Eustace, III and Daughter-in law Jane, Michele Joan Eustace, and Donna Marie Eustace. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Kaitlyn Cruz, Daniel Eustace-Dungan, Julia Eustace, Ella Eustace, Machaela Cruz, and Brianna Eustace.



She is also survived by her sisters Rita Keller and Patricia Brady (Bill).



Along with her parents, Mary Jane is preceded in death by her sister Joan Anderson and husband Doug, brother George Morris and wife Mary and brother Daniel Morris.



The Eustace family extends their sincere gratitude and love to Mary Jane's gentle caregivers, Martha, Ann and Laya.



Mary Jane, our dear wife and mother, may you rest in peace knowing you will always be lovingly remembered.



