EASTON - Mary Jane Marshall died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Genesis, The Pines in Easton. She was 81.

She was born on Aug. 6, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of the late Charles W. Bertholdt and Elizabeth Kelly Bertholdt. She attended Western High School, graduating class of 1956 with honors.

On Feb. 11, 1956, she married Charles E. Marshall Sr. and they resided in Philadelphia, Pa. Later that year, they moved to Boston, Mass., because of her husband's military service. The next year, they came back to Baltimore, Md., where she remained home to care for her family.

In 1986, she and her family moved to Grasonville, Md., where she began working as a real estate agent with Anderson Stokes Realtors. She left Anderson Stokes in 1990 to begin working at Annapolis Federal as an accountant. Mrs. Marshall ran Wye Shore Trading - antiques, books and collectibles - from 1993 to 1995. In 1997, she and her husband decided to move to Leesburg, Fla., for retirement. After her husband's passing in 2001, she remained in Florida for another two years until moving to Easton in 2003, to be closer to her children.

Mrs. Marshall enjoyed collecting, gardening, fishing, crabbing, boating and being on the Chesapeake Bay.

She is survived by four children, Charles E. Marshall Jr., Kenneth W. Marshall, Cheryl A. Hughes, Dr. Christopher D. Marshall; 11 grandchildren, Harry Marshall, Emrich Matusky, Sara Marshall, Kelly Marshall, Annie Marshall, Kristina Carson, Kimberly Beers, Ashley Marshall, Andrew Hughes, Matthew Hughes, Samuel Hughes; four great-grandchildren, Christian Carson, Ryley Beers, Ember Beers and Lincoln Beers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Marshall Sr.; and eight siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

