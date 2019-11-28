|
Mary Kinnamon Lowery, (Rudie), of Easton, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was 88.
Rudie was born on Tilghman's Island on August 29, 1931, the daughter of Alfred Crosby Kinnamon and Emma Sewell Kinnamon.
She graduated from St. Michael's High School in 1948, married Gilbert U. Lowery on November 7, 1952 and worked for many years for the Talbot County School System in the cafeteria. She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
Rudie is survived by her children, Terri L. Higgins (David) of Preston, MD, Robert F. Lowery (Diane) of Savannah, GA and Luann L. Kramer (Kevin Ball) of Tybee Island, GA, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, her sister and best friend, Frances K. Jones of Neavitt, MD, many nieces and nephews and her four legged sidekick, Pixy. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert, her brothers, Elmer Kinnamon and James Kirkman and her sister, Elma Kirkman Evans.
Rudie's family extends their deepest gratitude to her caregivers, Joyce, LeShia and Ellen. Through their excellent care, devotion and compassion, she was able to live her last years with dignity, in her home and doing the things she enjoyed, with Pixy by her side.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Easton, MD, where friends may call one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to , P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019