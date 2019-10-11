|
|
|
Mary L. Rice died October 10,2019 peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in law on Kent Island surrounded by her loving family. She lived a full life until the age of 98.
Mrs. Rice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Born August 25, 1921 in Price, Queen Anne's County, Maryland to Robert Russel Larrimore Sr. and Nellie Usilton Larrimore. Mrs. Rice was a 1939 graduate of Easton High School. On November 25,1942 she married Hackett A. Rice. They started their lives farming in Queen Anne's County then moving to a farm on Dover Neck in Easton Maryland. They later owned and operated Rice's Market on Dover Road. In early years she was an active member in the 4-H community. In later years she was an active member and President of the Ladies Auxiliary of E.E. Streets Post 5118 in Easton.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her son Charles W. Rice (Priscilla) of Cordova, MD and daughter Sally Heim (Joe) of Chester, MD. ; grandchildren Kim Rice of Cordova, MD. Chris Rice (Stacie) of Cordova, MD. Emily Rice of Lompoc, CA. Katie Whaley (Ryan) of Wye Mills MD. and great-granddaughters Addison and Avery Rice of Cordova, MD. As well as her beloved grand-dogs. She was preceded in death by her husband Hackett A. Rice and siblings Robert R. Larrimore Jr., Pauline Truitt Cooper, William A. Larrimore and J. Louis Larrimore.
A viewing will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam in Easton, Maryland on Tuesday October 15,2019 from 6 to 8p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday October 16,2019 at 11a.m. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Compass Regional Hospice in Centreville, MD., Talbot Humane Society or Animal Welfare League of Queen Anne's County. www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2019