CAMBRIDGE - Mary Lee Foxwell, 88, of Cambridge passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Chesapeake Woods Center. She was born in Cambridge on August 26, 1930 and was a daughter of the late Robert L. and Anna Jones Johnson.

Mrs. Foxwell graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1948. On June 22, 1951, she married Crawford E. Foxwell, who passed away on March 7, 1991. She worked for F.W. Woolworths, Russell & Franks and 32 years for C&P Telephone Company where she retired in 1985. Mrs. Foxwell was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, DD Club, Dr. Hines Bible Class, Dorchester General Hospital Auxiliary, Robin Hood Shop and the Eastern Shore Hospital Center Auxiliary.

She is survived by three grandchildren: Christopher Foxwell, Patrick Foxwell and Carleen Mary Busick, lots of cousins and many close friends. Besides her parents and her husband, Mrs. Foxwell is preceded in death by a son Robert M. Foxwell.

Pallbearers will be Russell Insley, Buck Insley, Matt Insley, Tommy Insley, Wilbur Thomas, Aaron Thomas and Troy Thomas. Honorary pallbearers will be Crawford Abbott and George McComas, Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Major DeRue Hoffman officiating. Interment will follow at Dorchester Memorial Park. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Dr. Hines Bible Class, P.O. Box 815, Cambridge, MD 21613. Published in The Star Democrat on June 7, 2019