Mary Patricia Johnson (Mary Pat), 86, passed away quietly on June 9, 2020 athome with family. For five years, she met the challenges of strokes andvascular dementia. She was born in Lakehurst, New Jersey to Beatrice RahillyDonohue and Bartholomew Donohue Jr. on October 19, 1933. She was the oldestof three children with two brothers, Bartholomew III and John Donohue, whoboth predeceased her.Mary Pat attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey andthen on to high school at Lakewood High School. She completed college inthree years at Georgian Court College with a degree in education. Then shebegan a 32 year career as a teacher, media specialist, supervisor of curriculumand finally school superintendent of Lakehurst Elementary School.Throughout her career, she was challenged to grow children's minds in hercommunity as well as her own. She had multiple certificates as well as aMaster's Degree from Georgian Court College. After a year of retirement, shecould not stay home and returned to work in the library of St. Mary'sElementary School in Medford, New Jersey for ten more years. She loved beingin school with the children.Mary Pat married Richard Johnson Sr., her high school sweetheart, inNovember 1956. He was the football player and she was the cheerleader.Together, they built a family with two children; Patricia Johnson (EdwardRobbins) and Richard Johnson Jr (Jeanne Johnson). She was blessed to havegrandchildren: Richard "Trey" and Raymond Johnson and Lucas, Jacob(deceased), and Gabrielle Mobley. She loved all of them and enjoyed seeingthem even via FaceTime. She also has a special niece, Kathleen Donohue, andthree nephews, Bartholomew IV, John and Michael Donohue. Family wasalways important to Mary Pat- making sure there were family dinners,presents for everyone at Christmas and visits when they were around. Shealways had c HOCO late chip cookies (hopefully warm) ready for visitors.Relocating to the Eastern shore of Maryland in 2005, allowed Mary Pat andDick to start a new part of life, closer to grandchildren. She attended Our Ladyof Good Counsel and then St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church. Shebecame an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society finding joy inhelping organize and provide assistance to others.There were so many good times in her life and she made a difference in thelives of others through her kindness. Over the past five years, others helpedher live at home. Faithfully bringing communion, Joe Schultes, gave herspiritual support. Caregivers Angelle, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Nancy and Cindymade her days the best they could be. Her friend and caregiver, Betty, stayedby her side for 8 years. Her two long-time friends, Kathy Placek and PatDonohue were faithful.When she was called, she was ready to see the Lord and Dick for eternal peaceand rest.A private service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home inCambridge, Maryland. She will be buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery inToms River, New Jersey with her family.In lieu of flowers, Mary Pat's family requests financial or pantry donations toSt. Vincent DePaul at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners , 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613 in her memory.To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com