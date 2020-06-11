Mary Patricia Johnson (Mary Pat), 86, passed away quietly on June 9, 2020 at
home with family. For five years, she met the challenges of strokes and
vascular dementia. She was born in Lakehurst, New Jersey to Beatrice Rahilly
Donohue and Bartholomew Donohue Jr. on October 19, 1933. She was the oldest
of three children with two brothers, Bartholomew III and John Donohue, who
both predeceased her.
Mary Pat attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey and
then on to high school at Lakewood High School. She completed college in
three years at Georgian Court College with a degree in education. Then she
began a 32 year career as a teacher, media specialist, supervisor of curriculum
and finally school superintendent of Lakehurst Elementary School.
Throughout her career, she was challenged to grow children's minds in her
community as well as her own. She had multiple certificates as well as a
Master's Degree from Georgian Court College. After a year of retirement, she
could not stay home and returned to work in the library of St. Mary's
Elementary School in Medford, New Jersey for ten more years. She loved being
in school with the children.
Mary Pat married Richard Johnson Sr., her high school sweetheart, in
November 1956. He was the football player and she was the cheerleader.
Together, they built a family with two children; Patricia Johnson (Edward
Robbins) and Richard Johnson Jr (Jeanne Johnson). She was blessed to have
grandchildren: Richard "Trey" and Raymond Johnson and Lucas, Jacob
(deceased), and Gabrielle Mobley. She loved all of them and enjoyed seeing
them even via FaceTime. She also has a special niece, Kathleen Donohue, and
three nephews, Bartholomew IV, John and Michael Donohue. Family was
always important to Mary Pat- making sure there were family dinners,
presents for everyone at Christmas and visits when they were around. She
always had cHOCOlate chip cookies (hopefully warm) ready for visitors.
Relocating to the Eastern shore of Maryland in 2005, allowed Mary Pat and
Dick to start a new part of life, closer to grandchildren. She attended Our Lady
of Good Counsel and then St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church. She
became an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society finding joy in
helping organize and provide assistance to others.
There were so many good times in her life and she made a difference in the
lives of others through her kindness. Over the past five years, others helped
her live at home. Faithfully bringing communion, Joe Schultes, gave her
spiritual support. Caregivers Angelle, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Nancy and Cindy
made her days the best they could be. Her friend and caregiver, Betty, stayed
by her side for 8 years. Her two long-time friends, Kathy Placek and Pat
Donohue were faithful.
When she was called, she was ready to see the Lord and Dick for eternal peace
and rest.
A private service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home in
Cambridge, Maryland. She will be buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in
Toms River, New Jersey with her family.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Pat's family requests financial or pantry donations to
St. Vincent DePaul at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners , 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613 in her memory.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
home with family. For five years, she met the challenges of strokes and
vascular dementia. She was born in Lakehurst, New Jersey to Beatrice Rahilly
Donohue and Bartholomew Donohue Jr. on October 19, 1933. She was the oldest
of three children with two brothers, Bartholomew III and John Donohue, who
both predeceased her.
Mary Pat attended St. Joseph Elementary School in Toms River, New Jersey and
then on to high school at Lakewood High School. She completed college in
three years at Georgian Court College with a degree in education. Then she
began a 32 year career as a teacher, media specialist, supervisor of curriculum
and finally school superintendent of Lakehurst Elementary School.
Throughout her career, she was challenged to grow children's minds in her
community as well as her own. She had multiple certificates as well as a
Master's Degree from Georgian Court College. After a year of retirement, she
could not stay home and returned to work in the library of St. Mary's
Elementary School in Medford, New Jersey for ten more years. She loved being
in school with the children.
Mary Pat married Richard Johnson Sr., her high school sweetheart, in
November 1956. He was the football player and she was the cheerleader.
Together, they built a family with two children; Patricia Johnson (Edward
Robbins) and Richard Johnson Jr (Jeanne Johnson). She was blessed to have
grandchildren: Richard "Trey" and Raymond Johnson and Lucas, Jacob
(deceased), and Gabrielle Mobley. She loved all of them and enjoyed seeing
them even via FaceTime. She also has a special niece, Kathleen Donohue, and
three nephews, Bartholomew IV, John and Michael Donohue. Family was
always important to Mary Pat- making sure there were family dinners,
presents for everyone at Christmas and visits when they were around. She
always had cHOCOlate chip cookies (hopefully warm) ready for visitors.
Relocating to the Eastern shore of Maryland in 2005, allowed Mary Pat and
Dick to start a new part of life, closer to grandchildren. She attended Our Lady
of Good Counsel and then St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Catholic Church. She
became an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society finding joy in
helping organize and provide assistance to others.
There were so many good times in her life and she made a difference in the
lives of others through her kindness. Over the past five years, others helped
her live at home. Faithfully bringing communion, Joe Schultes, gave her
spiritual support. Caregivers Angelle, Lisa, Heather, Jennifer, Nancy and Cindy
made her days the best they could be. Her friend and caregiver, Betty, stayed
by her side for 8 years. Her two long-time friends, Kathy Placek and Pat
Donohue were faithful.
When she was called, she was ready to see the Lord and Dick for eternal peace
and rest.
A private service will be held at Newcomb and Collins Funeral Home in
Cambridge, Maryland. She will be buried at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in
Toms River, New Jersey with her family.
In lieu of flowers, Mary Pat's family requests financial or pantry donations to
St. Vincent DePaul at St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners , 2000 Hambrooks Blvd., Cambridge, Maryland 21613 in her memory.
To share online condolences with the family, please visit www.newcombcollins.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.