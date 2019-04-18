GRASONVILLE - Mary "Rita" Rossi of Grasonville, MD, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Dallastown, PA, daughter of the late Daniel D and Mary Irene Colgan Callahan.

She is survived by husband of 65 years, Tony Rossi, of Greensburg, PA. Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Frank; and four daughters: Margie (Gary) Reedy, Karen (Arthur) Charron, JoAnn (Peter) Carroll and Janet Rossi. She is also survived by Sister Kathleen Jones of Delaware; and brothers: Francis and Walter Callahan, of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her brothers: Daniel, John, Paul, Carroll, Richard, Donald; and sister, Jeanne Miller. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Rita was a Registered Nurse who completed her nursing training at Saint Agnes Hospital. She became an infection control practitioner at Saint Agnes, Mercy and Harbor Hospitals of Baltimore. She worked for Queen Anne County Health Department for many years before retiring. She was a 17-year breast cancer survivor. Rita was a devout Catholic and active member of the parish of Saint Christopher Catholic Church in Chester, MD, as well as a Secular Franciscan of the Third Order (SFO). She supported many charitable organizations including Haven Ministries homeless shelter in Queen Anne's County, MD.

The family will accept visitors on Monday, April 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Chester, MD. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 11 a.m. at St Christopher's church in Chester, MD. A private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to haven-ministries.org in memory of Rita Rossi. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary