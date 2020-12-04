1/1
Mary T. Moeller
1926 - 2020
Easton: Mary T. Moeller of Easton, MD died peacefully on December 4th, 2020 at Talbot Hospice. She was 94.

Born September 2nd, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Margaret McGraw Ripken and sister to Margaret Clifton and Naomi Watson.

Mrs. Moeller and her husband, Oscar, moved to Easton in 1950. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church where she served on the Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Ladies of the Elks #1622 and VFW Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and traveling with her husband.

Mrs. Moeller is survived by her three daughters, Mary Moeller Brotman (Dennis) of Florida, Frances Moeller Phillips of Easton, MD and Theresa Rainey (Randy) of Annapolis, MD ;six grandsons, Steven and Gregg Brotman; Doug and Jeff Phillips; and Brian and Matthew Russ; and six great grandchildren, Alexandra, Rachel, Brooke, Veronica, Bradley, and William. Along with her parents, Mary is predeceased by her husband Oscar W. Moeller, and her son in law, Henry "Hank" Phillips.

A funeral liturgy for Mrs. Moeller will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9th at 11am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Easton, MD where friends may call one-hour prior from 10am to 11am. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Cordova, MD.

Memorial donations by be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. For online condolences and to sign the virtual guestbook, please visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
DEC
9
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
