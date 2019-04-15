Mary Virginia Phillips, 95, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House in Easton. She was born on Feb. 2, 1924 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late George and Agnes Pauly.

She married William "Bill" Marks. He predeceased her at age 49. Mrs. Marks went to work at Hecht Co. as an administrative assistant in the credit department. She later took a job with the Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore City and worked directly under Dr. R. Adams Crowley with University of Maryland. She met and later married Florian "Phil" Phillips and they later moved to Easton.

She attended St. Mark's Church, was active with the Hyde Park Community.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her son, Lawrence E. Marks, of Easton, MD; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Florian Phillips; siblings: Donald, George, Betty and Gertrude.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 6-8 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.

