Matilda "Tillie" M. Walls of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at the University of MD Shore Medical Center in Easton, MD. She was 85 years old.
Born in Greensboro, MD on August 14, 1935, Mrs. Walls was the daughter of the late Frank William Schmitt and Blanche Pollard Schmitt and had lived in Caroline County all of her life. Her husband, Louis Walls, Sr., died on February 22, 2004.
Tillie had worked for the Caroline County Board of Education doing Food Service at Lockerman Middle School in Denton, retiring in 1997. She was the Past President of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary and was a member of the Concord United Methodist Church. She had taught Sunday School at Grace Methodist Church and later at St. Luke's United Methodist Churches in Denton for many years.
Tillie is survived by her daughter, Linda K. Baynard (Robert D. Baynard) of Denton; a brother, Charles Schmitt of Easton; and five sisters: Marie Buckle of Ridgely, MD, Stella Harris of Cordova, MD, Jeanette Swartz of Cordova, MD, Beatrice Collins of Greensboro, MD, and Rosella Bates of Preston, MD; three grandchildren: Nikki Walls Buckle, Michelle Walls, and Becky Baynard Kish (Donovan Hollingsworth); four great grandchildren: Brady Pike, Reed Kish, Allison Buckle, and Karson Hollingsworth. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Louis Walls, Jr., and two brothers: Frank Schmitt, Jr. and Clarence "Whity" Schmitt.
Funeral services will be 10:45 AM on Friday, October 30th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. Second Street in Denton where friends may call from 6 until 8 on Thursday evening. The interment will be at 12 Noon on Friday in the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial donations to Concord United Methodist Church, PO Box 461, Denton, MD 21629. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com
.