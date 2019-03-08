|
|
STEVENSVILLE - Matthew John Jerome of Stevensville, MD, passed away on March 7, 2019 at his home. He was 29. Born on August 13, 1989 in Easton, MD.
He was the beloved son of JoAnn Jerome; devoted father of Jahkai Jerome; brother of Mat Owens; nephew of Dawn Wyatt, Betty Larrimore, Shirley Smith; cousin of James Middleton, Ryan Middleton, Fred Worden Sr., Fred Worden Jr., Brandon Worden, Jason Worden, Justin Worden, Stephanie Seeney, and Robert Smith.
A service will be held privately.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019