Maureen H. Abbott of Easton, formerly of Oxford, Maryland, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. She was 90. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida on October 6, 1929, she was the daughter of Wm. Perry and Helen Reynolds Henderson. She studied nursing at Providence Hospital and Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama and Charity Hospital in New Orleans, graduating in 1951. Her career as a Registered Nurse was spent primarily at the Memorial Hospital, then William Hill Manor (now Bayleigh Chase), both in Easton, until her retirement in 1992. A resident of Talbot County since 1954, she was a member of the Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where she once served as a Eucharist Minister. In addition to her parents, she is pre-deceased by her husband, Douglas Abbott, Sr. who passed away in 1981. She is survived by her son, Douglas Abbott, Jr and his significant other Kathleen Coale of Royal Oak, a brother, Wm. Parker Henderson and his wife Viola of Meridian, Mississippi, and two very special friends, Marie Teat of Royal Oak and Dolores Clark of Mobile, Alabama. Wishing to extend her dedication to helping others beyond her passing, she donated her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for medical research. Her family expresses their sincere appreciation for the love and kindness of her caregivers at Bayleigh Chase. Maureen asked that her memory be honored by helping someone in need. Services will be private.
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020