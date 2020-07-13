1/
Maurice Edward Porter Sr.
1931 - 2020
Maurice Edward Porter Sr., 88 of Greensboro, MD passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 after a long illness.

Maurice was born in Greensboro, Maryland on July 13, 1931. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Genevieve Breeding Porter; parents Raymond Hursey Porter and Dorothy E. Roe Porter; two brothers; Paul Donald Porter; and Raymond "Buck" Hursey Porter.

Maurice served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves as a Radio Operator from 1952 to 1956. He was employed by The DuPont Company located in Seaford, DE and retired as a supervisor after 36 years. Maurice was a devoted Mason and a continuous lifelong member from 1962 to date. At one time, he served as Worshipful Master for Temple Lodge #128 in Denton A.F. and was later recognized for 42 years of Meritorious Service. He was the Chairman of Sessions by the Sea Conferences for 17 years which was held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. Maurice enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting and earlier in his life was a Goose Hunting Guide for many years on the Eastern Shore. Later in life, he enjoyed retirement but kept busy communicating and meeting with the many great friends associated with Sessions by the Sea. He later enjoyed just relaxing at home and taking rides on his golf cart exploring trails behind his home. Maurice loved his family, his friends and his home and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughter; Marilyn K. Porter of Greensboro, Maryland; his sons; Maurice E. Porter Jr. of Greensboro; Mark A. Porter of Del Mar, Maryland; Matthew L. Porter of Greensboro, Maryland; 4 grandchildren; Christopher Lee Porter; Jennifer "Jessie" Becke; Amy Bowling (Greg); Mark Porter Jr. (Tiffany); 4 great grandchildren; Maura G. Porter; Madelyn (Maddie) Porter; Genevieve Bowling; Lincoln Porter and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10am followed by a Service at 11am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 West Sunset Avenue, Greensboro, Maryland 21639. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery following the service.

For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.

Published in The Star Democrat on Jul. 13, 2020.
