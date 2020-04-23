|
Maxine H. Salyers (nee Schmidt) of Ingleside, MD passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Maxine was born on March 22nd, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Dora May and Henry Schmidt.
She is survived by her loving husband, Franklin Wendell Salyers, Sr and her three children: Franklin (Chip), Kim and Darrin and their spouses. In addition to her spouse and her children, Maxine leaves behind one brother, Carl Schmidt of Pasadena, MD; four grandchildren: Darrin Jr, CJ, Nikki and Cole; five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, countless of dear friends, and her sweet dog Miley.
Maxine resided and raised her family in Pasadena, MD where she owned and operated the Greenhouse Florist on Ft. Smallwood Road before moving to Ingleside, MD. She began her real estate career on Kent Island where she became a top producing agent. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time outdoors, and crocheting an abundant amount of blankets, scarves and beanies that she would donate to the local hospitals.
Maxine will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter, her kindness and her unconditional love for her family and friends. She was the matriarch of her family and her only happiness in life was pouring every ounce of her love into everyone she touched.
A grave side service and memorial celebration of Maxine's life are being planned for everyone who loved Maxine to celebrate her life. Details will be posted when life during these challenging times resumes to normal.
In honor of Maxine, contributions can be made to Compass Hospice of Centreville MD
Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020