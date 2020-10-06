McKenny W. Anderson passed away on September 30 at age 76. He was born in Easton Maryland on October 4, 1943. He was the son of William Pennell Anderson and Virginia Willis Anderson of Oxford.
McKenny, known to everyone as Kenny, graduated from Easton High School in 1961. He served in the National Guard for two years and spent the rest of his life as a resident of Talbot County. He held several positions in local businesses but for most of his career he was employed by The State of Maryland in various assignments. In addition, Kenny was a licensed auctioneer and realtor.
He was a lifetime member of the Elks, Moose, VFW and was a regular at their feasts. Kenny never met a stranger and made many friends during his lifetime. He would spark a conversation with everyone he met and loved to find a mutual friend or shared memory.
He collected antique clocks and everything else that caught his fancy. He loved his four-legged children dearly and would rarely be seen without his dog in the front seat. Rillo and Thomas miss him terribly. He was a passionate historian and did extensive research of his family ancestry as well as Eastern Shore history. Kenny remembered everyone he met and could recount every small detail from his entire life. This was regular fuel for his wonderful and endless story telling. He truly was a kind, generous and sweet man. He was an Eastern Shore original and there will never be another Kenny. The Shore is a poorer place without him.
Kenny is survived by his brother, William P. Anderson, Jr., nephews: John, Stephen, Michael, Terrence, Christopher, and Kevin Anderson; niece, Mary Anderson Ortega and favorite cousins, George and Charlotte Delahay Meyer and Sally Tyler Bucknell.
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Kenny may be made to the Oxford Volunteer Fire Department, 300 Oxford Rd., Oxford, MD 21654.
