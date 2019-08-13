Home

Melissa K. Bennett Obituary
Melissa Kay Bennett, 58, of Hurlock, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence. Born in Salisbury on November 20, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Norris Isaac Bennett and Alice Ann Bragg Bennett.

She was a 1978 graduate of Mardela High School .

She is survived by a daughter, Rachel Laird of Hurlock; two stepchildren, Jessica Hitch of Linkwood and Michael Laird, Jr. of Cambridge; a sister, Nancy Smith and husband David of Williamsburg; a brother, Norris G. Bennett of Hurlock; two nephews, Michael Smith of Hurlock and Jonathan Smith of Woolford and her grand-dog, Moose.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Donna Lee Bennett and her former companion, Michael Laird, Sr.

A celebration and fellowship will be held on Saturday, August 17, from 11:00AM to 1:00PM at Unity Washington United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in Hurlock.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
