Obituary Condolences Flowers EASTON - Melissa Moore "Lis" Wood, 51, of Easton, MD, died unexpectedly from heart failure on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was a friend to all and the matriarch of the Wood family. A strong will and drive kept Lis forever dedicated to those close to her - family, community, and career.

Melissa was born in Easton at a time when small town values were a way of life, neighbors knew each other, lifelong friendships were made, families stuck together, and backyard cookouts were a treat. Lis and her family moved to "the Villa" when she was in first grade. A new home was born - what a wonderful place to grow up. Melissa and her siblings spent their days exploring the creek, tending to the garden, cutting grass - completing the not-so-well-received chores lists - and just being kids.

Lis and family hit the road most summers rustic camping in one of the legendary Wood vans. Traveling off the beaten path with Mother Nature as their guide, they visited relatives and saw the sights and sounds of this beautiful country. It was also a time for the kids to come-of-age.

For Melissa, this was her time to catch her stride and begin what would be an accomplished business career. Working first at Harrison's Flowers, she then entered the financial world beginning with Eastern Savings & Loan, and later moving to the RBC family. Melissa worked tirelessly for her coworkers and clients, and loved the friendships that were formed. You wanted her on your side.

She loved to travel spur-of-the-moment, making it as far as Alaska (it's doubtful that she even took a jacket). She road tripped across the Midwest, took in the Kentucky Derby, and enjoyed weekend getaways. The Christmas season was her favorite. She would bake over 100 dozen cookies (no exaggeration) and cakes to make sure that everyone had something sweet to eat during the holidays. Those on the receiving end were a lucky bunch. Lis also loved her cats, rom-coms, volunteering, playing board games, a good laugh, her nephew and nieces, and all of you.

Her life was one well lived. Melissa led by example, told it to you straight, held you tight if needed, and let you go when you were ready. Tell those you care about that you truly love them each and every day. Lis, we love you.

Melissa was the daughter of Karen J. Wood (deceased) and Earle B. "Bud" Wood Jr. She is also survived by her siblings: Earle B. "Roo" Wood III, Christopher C. Wood; her nieces: Caroline Wood, Collette Wood; her nephew, Peter Wood; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her closest lifelong friend, traveling companion, confidant, and fellow trickster was Claudia Fish Daniel.

The memorial service for Melissa will be held on Friday, June 21 at high noon in Christ Church Easton, 111 S. Harrison Street. In honor of Melissa, please consider making a donation to the Easton chapter of the Humane Society, the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (www.pwsausa.org), or your cause of choice. Published in The Star Democrat on June 16, 2019