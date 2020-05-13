Melvin J. Bradley of Federalsburg passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, Delaware. He was 80.
He was born on October 7, 1939 in Easton, Maryland the son of the late Emerson Bradley and Dorothy Thomas Bradley.
Growing up in Dorchester County, Melvin graduated from North Dorchester High School with the class of 1958. He married Julia McMullen Bradley on August 20, 1960 and they made their home in Federalsburg. She preceded him in death on January 22, 2014.
He worked on the assembly line for Dresser Wayne in Salisbury for 35 years until his retirement.
He was a lifelong member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Eldorado where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed birdwatching, traveling with his wife, and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He also loved to visit his friends each morning at the Seaford Pizza King and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons, Alan Bradley and his wife Debbie of Seaford, Doug Bradley and his wife Tammy of Federalsburg, five grandchildren: Jason Bradley, Jenna Bradley, Josh Bradley, Skyler Irons, and Alfred (Buddy) Irons, and one sister, Norma Era of Secretary.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister Barbara Phillips and three brothers, Stewart Bradley, Peyton Bradley, and John Bradley.
Due to the restrictions of COVID19, services will be private.
Interment will be in Hill Crest Cemetery in Federalsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, in care of Lois Ann Pinder, 22174 Hill Rd. Seaford, DE 19973.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on May 13, 2020.