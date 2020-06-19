Melvin James Allston of Cordova, MD, passed away at the Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD on Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was 69 years old.
Born in Easton, MD, Mr. Allston was the son of the late Norwood Hastings Allston and Lillian Marie Hall Dean. As a youth, he lived in the household of the late Fred and Marie Hall and he was a graduate of Easton High School.
After High School, he worked as a bookkeeper for Noble Ford in Easton for six years. He then worked for the Preston Automotive Group as a bookkeeper until his retirement.
Mr. Allston is survived by four brothers: Howard Michael Dean, Allen Mark Dean, Aldy Kevin Dean, and Craig Allston; and a sister, Helen Lynn Dean. He is also survived by a niece, Laura Fazenbaker, and a nephew, Brian Fazenbaker.
A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, June 23rd, in the Woodlawn Memorial Park on Rt. 50 near Easton. If friends wish to send memorial donations, please send them to the Easton Church of the Brethren, 412 S. Harrison Street, Easton, MD 21601. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.