Meredith L. Kelly went home to her Lord and Savior on February 13, 2020 at Talbot Hospice House. She was 93.
She was born on May 8, 1926 in Bauerstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clifton F. and Lotta Fingal Schmidt.
Mrs. Kelly spent her working career for the radio in advertising. She was a member of the DeColores Foundation, the Christian Fellowship Organization and a proud supporter of the Republican Party. She also performed the sign language for church services. Mrs. Kelly loved music, especially joyful, noisy celebrations.
But above all, her personal relationship with Christ was most important.
She is survived by her children; Kevin E. Capozzoli (Joe) and Patricia L. Kelly (Tom Daniels), grandchildren; Shannon (Matt), Ally (Dicky), Jessica, Jimmy (Sonia), Robbie, Christian and Meghan, great-grandchildren; Brennan, Luke, A.J., Emma, Patrick, Brody, Isaiah, Elijah, Jeremiah, Jathaniel, Samarra, Nexy, Jaime Lynn and James, all of whom she truly adored and special loved ones, Robert R. Kelly (Melissa), Colin M. Kelly (Martha) and caregiver, Joy Murray. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Wyatt.
A visitation will be held from 5 PM - 7 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. The funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Christ Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton. Burial will be private.
Because of her love for animals, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Humane, P.O. Box 1143, Easton, MD 21601.
Published in The Star Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020