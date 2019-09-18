|
Merle McKnight, 84, of Ridgely Maryland passed away on September 14, 2019. Merle, a registered nurse worked at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn New York for most of her nursing career.
Upon retiring she moved to Ridgely Maryland. Merle, the youngest of three children of William and Bartie McKnight was born April 17, 1935 in Brooklyn New York. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Thomas. Merle is survived by her sister Barbara L. Perrin and a host of nieces, nephew s and other relatives.
The funeral service will be held Saturday September 21 at 11 am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, with a one-hour prior visitation. Interment will follow at Cokers Cemetery in Greensboro. For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019