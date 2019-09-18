Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle McKnight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Venice McKnight


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Merle Venice McKnight Obituary
Merle McKnight, 84, of Ridgely Maryland passed away on September 14, 2019. Merle, a registered nurse worked at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn New York for most of her nursing career.

Upon retiring she moved to Ridgely Maryland. Merle, the youngest of three children of William and Bartie McKnight was born April 17, 1935 in Brooklyn New York. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Thomas. Merle is survived by her sister Barbara L. Perrin and a host of nieces, nephew s and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held Saturday September 21 at 11 am at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, with a one-hour prior visitation. Interment will follow at Cokers Cemetery in Greensboro. For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.