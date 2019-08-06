|
Mervin Kelsey "Kelly" Cohee of Grasonville, MD passed away on July 30, 2019 at Corsica Hills Nursing Home in Centreville, MD. He was 93.
Born on June 12, 1926 in Claymont, DE, he was the son of the late Arthur and Ella Nora Cohee. Kelly was raised in Ridgely, MD where he attended school. After high school he was drafted into the Army and served during WW II in the pacific theater under General Douglas McArthur in the special forces unit. After he was discharged her returned to Ridgely, MD where he would commute by ferry to the Baltimore Technical Institute. He would then begin his career in electronic repairs & sales and worked for Black and Decker. Kelly would also own and operate several businesses over the years. He moved to Grasonville in the early 1970's and would build the first laundry mat on Kent Island. He was a Life member of the VFW Post 7464 in Grasonville, MD and a 69 year member of the American Legion in Queenstown, MD. He loved to work in the yard and enjoyed traveling and was a recipient of a purple heart.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years Margaret Ann Cohee. Daughters; Debbie Cohee - Wright and Lynn Fleetwood (Richard) and Sons; Bruce Cohee and Brent Cohee. A step son; Rick Loeffler (Kathy); grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his two sisters and brother.
A graveside chapel service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11 am at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Eastern Shore in Hurlock, MD.
