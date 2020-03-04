Home

POWERED BY

Services
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
(410) 754-8888
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home, P.A.
216 North Main Street
Federalsburg, MD 21632
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Junior Order Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Meta Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meta (Frase) Wright


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meta (Frase) Wright Obituary
Meta Frase Wright passed away on March 2, 2020, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 82.

She was born on August 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Ernest William Frase and Tillena Johansen Frase.

She married the love of her life John T. Wright on June 10, 1955. She was a devoted wife and mother for nearly 65 years.

She enjoyed collecting frogs, doing puzzles, and going to the beach to collect seashells with her grandchildren. She loved going shopping and could never pass up a good yard sale or flea market.

She is survived by her husband, John T. Wright, her daughter, Susan Harman (Gerald); grandchildren, Travis Lee Harman, Amy Richards, Jessica Harman, Edward Veal, and Caleb Veal; great-grandchildren, Abigail Richards, and Tessa Harman, and her cousin, Mary Lou Frase.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Linda Wright Veal.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1pm, at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Buddy Dunn officiating. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery immediately following the service.

Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.

Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -