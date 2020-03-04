|
Meta Frase Wright passed away on March 2, 2020, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. She was 82.
She was born on August 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Ernest William Frase and Tillena Johansen Frase.
She married the love of her life John T. Wright on June 10, 1955. She was a devoted wife and mother for nearly 65 years.
She enjoyed collecting frogs, doing puzzles, and going to the beach to collect seashells with her grandchildren. She loved going shopping and could never pass up a good yard sale or flea market.
She is survived by her husband, John T. Wright, her daughter, Susan Harman (Gerald); grandchildren, Travis Lee Harman, Amy Richards, Jessica Harman, Edward Veal, and Caleb Veal; great-grandchildren, Abigail Richards, and Tessa Harman, and her cousin, Mary Lou Frase.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Linda Wright Veal.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1pm, at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, MD, with Pastor Buddy Dunn officiating. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm prior to the start of the service. Interment will be held at Junior Order Cemetery immediately following the service.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020