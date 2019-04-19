Resources More Obituaries for Michael Cannon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Allen Cannon

Obituary Condolences Flowers SMYRNA, Del. - Michael Allen "Mike" Cannon of Smyrna, DE passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover, DE on April 16, 2019 following a brief illness. He was 72.

Born on Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Virginia (nee Taylor) Cannon and Arthur Edward Cannon. Mike graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1964. After a brief time of employment as a plumber, Mike was drafted into the United States Army. Mike served until Feb. 16, 1972 when he was honorably discharged. He spent much of his service in Germany.

After returning home, he became a Correctional Officer at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, retiring in 2007 after 30 years. Mike was extremely proud of his time at Vaughn earning several awards for his service including the Warden's Award in 1993 and 2003. He was also a member of the David Harrison American Legion Post 14 in Smyrna, DE.

Mike enjoyed memorabilia of all kinds, watching old movies, going out for breakfast with his brother Dan and his friend Gene Wiest, NASCAR, and collecting Budweiser steins and cast iron tractor replicas. But his greatest enjoyment came from is family. He loved his nieces and nephews, including grands and great-grands, who he referred to as "the little ones". He was also very fond of the neighborhood children who often stopped by his apartment to say hi to Mr. Mike and get a Tootsie Roll Pop.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a younger brother, Stewart Edward Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Nora Mae Cannon; his brother, Daniel Taylor Cannon (Sandra); four nieces and nephews: Tina Cannon (Steven), William Cannon (Amy), Brian Lucas, Tara Lucas (Bryan); eight grand nieces and nephews: Ally McDonald (Montana), Jeremy Aguillon, Amanda Aguillon, Nathan Aguillon, Zachary Lucas, Sydney Cannon, Wyatt Cannon, Henry Hatch; two great-grand nieces: Aayla McDonald, Scarlette McDonald; and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Bayhealth Medical Center in both ICU and PCU for their excellent care of Mike as well as the kindness shown to his family.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 27 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ingleside, MD, where friends and family may visit one hour earlier.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his memory to The Bayhealth Foundation at 640 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901, or to the .

Arrangements by the Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, MD. Published in The Star Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019