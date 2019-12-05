|
|
|
Peacefully and surrounded by family on December 2, 2019, MICHAEL ANTHONY MANNING; cherished husband of the late Betty Fairbanks Manning (nee Mussington); precious father of Betsy Manning Treadway and her husband Edwin; treasured grandfather of Holly Manning Treadway; dear brother of Mary Goyen, John Manning and the late Lena Manning, Christine Manning, Margaret Chrusniak and Christian Manning. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and his feline companion Blackie.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Friday, December 13, 7-9pm and on Saturday, December 14, 10am-12noon with a Celebration of Michael's life beginning at 12noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Heartfelt expressions of sympathy may be directed in Michael's name to Valley Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Joppa Road, Lutherville, MD 21093 or visit www.valleypca.org &/or Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211 or visit www.mdspca.org and/or United States LST Association, Nehemiah Communications Inc., 101 Rice Bent Way #6, Columbia, SC 29229 or visit www.uslst.org. A guest book is available at www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019