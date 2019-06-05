Michael B. Tarbox, 81, of Cambridge, died May 26, 2019 at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.

Born April 18, 1938 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late William Ormond Clay Tarbox and Mary Ellen Watson Tarbox.

He worked for twenty four years as an automotive mechanic for Chesapeake Center in Easton. He was a life member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1211, VFW Post 7469, and American Legion Post 91 all in Cambridge. Years ago he was well known in the Baltimore area for his work on building racing Triumph motorcycles at Boutwell's Cycle Center.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jones Tarbox; a son, Dan Gallik of Hampstead and wife Andrea; two daughters, Dana T. Murphy of Baltimore and husband Frank and Barbara Gallik Kendall of West Virginia and husband Brian; eight grandchildren and a great grandchild expected in August.

Military honors will take place for Mr. Tarbox on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel in Beulah.

Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.