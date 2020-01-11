Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Michael D. Bishop


1965 - 2020
Michael D. Bishop Obituary
Michael Dennis Bishop died unexpectedly on Monday, January 6th, 2020. He was 54.

He was born on June 20th, 1965 in Pittsburgh, PA to Dennis Richard and Mary Margaret Mangold Bishop.

Michael enjoyed hunting and fishing on the eastern shore. He dedicated much of his time to serving the homeless and helping those in recovery. Michael was a friend to all and enjoyed the time he spent with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children; Matthew Bishop, Haley Bishop and Carly Bishop, his is also survived by his brother; Jeffrey Bishop.

A memorial service will be held at Christ Church in Easton, 111 S. Harrison Street, on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11am. Online condolences may be made to: www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020
