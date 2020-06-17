Michael Douglas Sheridan, age 85, passed away at his home in Easton in the company of his loving wife of nearly 65 years.
Born in San Francisco, he moved to South Jersey where he attended high school and met his wife, the former Barbara Ellis. He served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from Drexel University. He received an MBA in Finance from the University of North Carolina in 1959. He held several financial positions before being hired by Goldman Sachs in New York City, from which he retired in 1988.
Shortly thereafter, he and Barbara moved to Talbot County where he served as Treasurer and Vestry member of Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels, the Board of Directors for Talbot Hospice, Critchlow Adkins Children's Center, the St. Andrew's Society of the Eastern Shore, the Navy League and other charitable organizations.
Besides his wife, Barbara, he is survived by a daughter, Margaret Sunier and her husband, Alain. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Jason Whitman, Craig Whitman (Carly), Jessica Addison (Roy), Sheridan Sunier, Basil Sunier, Leila Sunier, Saige Sunier and 3 great grandchildren.
Mr. Sheridan was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, a sister and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Whitman.
Mike's abiding love of God and his family was ever present. We miss him and love him forever.
Services are private due to today's health restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Christ Church, P.O. Box S, St. Michaels, MD 21663 and Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St, Oxford, MD 21654.
