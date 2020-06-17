Michael D. Sheridan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Douglas Sheridan, age 85, passed away at his home in Easton in the company of his loving wife of nearly 65 years.

Born in San Francisco, he moved to South Jersey where he attended high school and met his wife, the former Barbara Ellis. He served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from Drexel University. He received an MBA in Finance from the University of North Carolina in 1959. He held several financial positions before being hired by Goldman Sachs in New York City, from which he retired in 1988.

Shortly thereafter, he and Barbara moved to Talbot County where he served as Treasurer and Vestry member of Christ Episcopal Church in St. Michaels, the Board of Directors for Talbot Hospice, Critchlow Adkins Children's Center, the St. Andrew's Society of the Eastern Shore, the Navy League and other charitable organizations.

Besides his wife, Barbara, he is survived by a daughter, Margaret Sunier and her husband, Alain. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Jason Whitman, Craig Whitman (Carly), Jessica Addison (Roy), Sheridan Sunier, Basil Sunier, Leila Sunier, Saige Sunier and 3 great grandchildren.

Mr. Sheridan was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, a sister and a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Whitman.

Mike's abiding love of God and his family was ever present. We miss him and love him forever.

Services are private due to today's health restrictions.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Christ Church, P.O. Box S, St. Michaels, MD 21663 and Church of the Holy Trinity, 502 S. Morris St, Oxford, MD 21654.

For condolences and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved