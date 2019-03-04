OXFORD - Michael D. Sullivan, 68, passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford, MD, on February 28, 2019, surrounded by his wife, family and friends. Born in Melrose, MA, to Louise and Tom Sullivan.

Michael was an avid hockey player in his youth, playing the sport through his graduation from college. After studying economics at Colby College, Michael explored various options before moving to Maryland. In Bethesda, he became a prominent multi-family mortgage banker founding AMI Capital, Inc., in 1991. After successfully growing his business nationwide for 20 years, he sold his company to Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo) in 2003 and then retired to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

In retirement, Michael committed himself to civic and charitable organizations including the Talbot County Planning Commission, Talbot Preservation Alliance, and the Avalon Foundation. His many friends and family knew him to be an incredibly thoughtful and generous man who, among other things, hosted hunting outings for the s on his farm, an event partially inspired by the loss of his brother, Stephen, in the Vietnam War.

Michael was an avid outdoorsman, a dedicated conservationist, and a skilled hunter and fisherman. He also had a love of sailing and used his captain's license to explore the Chesapeake and the Caribbean. An enthusiastic traveler, Michael never stopped planning his next adventure.

Michael was first to extend a helping hand and quick with a kind word. He brought laughter and joy to all those around him.

Michael is survived by his wife, Jamie Garner Sullivan; his sister, Christine Quinn Warner and husband Bill; Cameron Garner and wife Emily; two grandchildren: Sanders, Holton; and nephew, John L. Sullivan and wife Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to the Louise and Tom Sullivan Scholarship Fund at Colby College (see www.Colby.edu/give) or Talbot Humane Society (see www.TalbotHumane.org) or the Avalon Foundation, Inc. (see www.AvalonFoundation.org), with thanks from his loving family.

