BOZMAN - Michael I. Mabe of Bozman, MD, left us on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was at home with his family at his side. Born in Syracuse, New York, on Jan. 14, 1945, he was the son of Dean P. and Wanda Mabe.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Ellen; his son, Andrew and his wife Melissa, of Houston, TX; his daughter, Deanna Urban, of Cumberland, MD; two grandchildren: Jake Brown, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Katherine Mabe, of Houston, TX; his brother, Paul R. Mabe and his wife Karin, of Manlius, New York; several brothers and sisters in laws; nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Central City Business Institute, of Syracuse, New York. He began his life career in the IT world focusing on the Life Insurance Industry working for Cybertek, Continuum, and Computer Sciences Corporation. In his role as Senior Vice President and Director of Installations of Software Solutions for large Life Insurance Companies like the Equitable, Farmer's, Kemper, the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, he ran projects all over the world. He retired to the Eastern Shore, a place he dearly loved, and began his second career volunteering his time, those organizations included: The Maritime Museum of St. Michaels and the Farmer's Market of St. Michaels. He was a member and past president of Rotary Club of St. Michaels, and an Assistant Governor for Area 51. His belief in Rotary's, "Service Above Self", was something he practiced daily. His many friends will remember his dedication to the organization.

Donations can be made in his name to Talbot Hospice of Easton, MD.

Memorial Services are pending.