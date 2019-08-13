Home

Michael Joseph McCann Jr. Obituary
Michael Joseph McCann, Jr. of Queenstown, MD passed away on August 11, 2019. Son of the late Michael Joseph and Mary Leona (Burke) McCann. Beloved husband of Immaculata "Mackie" (nee Murphy); Loving father of Michael, Kevin, and Brendon; grandfather of five; great grandfather of one and brother of Charles and Robert McCann. Visitation in church Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, Centreville, MD. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019
