Michael Kemp, a long-term resident of Trappe, MD and valuable member of the Horn Point Laboratory (HPL) faculty for over four decades, passed away recently after a battle with Parkinson's disease. Michael began his career at HPL in 1978 as an Assistant Professor. Michael retired in 2017 and was appointed an Emeritus Professor.



Over his long and distinguished career, Michael participated in many interdisciplinary studies focused on the ecology of Chesapeake Bay. Michael was an ecosystem ecologist and thus his research covered a multitude of topics ranging from submerged aquatic vegetation and benthic productivity to nutrient cycles, primary productivity and numerical ecosystem models.



One of Michael's great joys of working at HPL was his mentoring and interactions with students. Michael's door was open to all students and he took interest in learning about the research projects of all HPL graduate students. As a legacy to Michael's many contributions to graduate students, his family has created a fund to support HPL graduate students.



Our thoughts and well wishes go to Michael's wife Laura Murray, also a valued member of the Horn Point faculty, and to his son Cullen.



In lieu of flowers a gift can be made to the Michael Kemp Student Fund for the Horn Point Laboratory. A check made to: USM Foundation, note - Michael Kemp Student Fund, and mailed to: UMCES-Horn Point Lab, PO Box 775, Cambridge, MD 21613.



