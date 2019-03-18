CHURCH HILL - Michael L. Boone, of Church Hill, MD, died suddenly on March 14, 2019 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He was 49.

Born in Chestertown on May 17, 1969, he was the son of Norma Lee Boone and the late John Wayne Boone, Sr.

A graduate of Queen Anne's County High School, friends knew him as "Little Dude." After attending the University of Maryland, he moved briefly to Western Pennsylvania, acquired the new nickname "Bernstein," and met the love of his life, Beverly. They were married in 2003, and soon returned to live on the family farm. He worked as a heavy equipment operator at American Contracting and Environmental Services, Inc. He was active in the community, and served as a trustee at Price Bethany United Methodist Church. He will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, an active imagination, and a fondness for Matchbox cars and toy tractors.

He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; his mother, Norma Lee Boone of Church Hill; his brothers, J. Wayne Boone, Jr. (Mary Blanchfield) and Roger A. Boone (Gary Bremen). He was preceded in death by his father, John Wayne Boone, Sr. at the end of February.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 22. 2019 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Price, where friends and family may visit from 4-6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Price Bethany United Methodist Church in Memory of Michael Boone, PO Box 6, Church Hill, MD 21623.

Published in The Star Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019